Again, gunmen attack police station in Imo, 2 officers injured, 1 missing
News photo TVC News  - Unknown gunmen have again attacked Mbieri Divisional Police Headquarters situated in the Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo state on the early hours of Thursday. The fleeing gunmen struck around 1am and immediately released the suspects in custody ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

