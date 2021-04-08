Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

New bill to permit wearing of hijab in Nigerian military introduced at National Assembly
News photo Legit  - A bill has been introduced at the House of Representatives seeking to permit female officers in the military to use hijab without being discriminated against.

1 Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
2 PHOTOS: Five rescued students in Kaduna Government House #Bandit #kaduna - The Nation, 23 hours ago
3 At federal level, we don't even have a government - Jerry Gana says as he returns to PDP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Billionaires List: Dangote Remains Africa’s Richest, Adenuga And Rabiu In Top 6 - Channels Television, 23 hours ago
5 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
6 Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020 -- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
7 NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State - Independent, 20 hours ago
8 Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo, Reacts To Chioma Blocking Him On Instagram - KOKO TV Nigeria, 6 hours ago
9 Biden tackles 'ghost guns' and US firearms violence - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
10 PHOTOS: EFCC arrests seven suspected internet fraudsters in Ibadan #EFCC - The Nation, 22 hours ago
