Neymar Banned For Two Games (See Full Details)
News photo Naija Loaded  - Paris Saint-Germain forward, Neymar, has been suspended for two matches, following his red card against Lille last Saturday. This means the Brazilian international will not feature for PSG when they tackle Strasbourg this weekend and Saint-Etienne on ...

