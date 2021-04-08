Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Celebrities storm wedding ceremony of fuji star Pasuma's daughter Barakat
Legit  - Singer Pasuma's daughter is walking the aisle on Thursday, April 8. Several celebrities were spotted making their arrival at the traditional wedding ceremony.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

K1 dazzles, Pasuma reduces to tears as Pasuma gives out her daughter in marriage. Naija Loaded:
K1 dazzles, Pasuma reduces to tears as Pasuma gives out her daughter in marriage.
The moment Fuji musician, Pasuma stormed his daughter’s wedding with a G-wagon [VIDEO] Top Naija:
The moment Fuji musician, Pasuma stormed his daughter’s wedding with a G-wagon [VIDEO]
Fuji maestro Pasuma’s second daughter weds in grand style PM News:
Fuji maestro Pasuma’s second daughter weds in grand style
Pasuma Gives Out Second Daughter In Marriage The New Diplomat:
Pasuma Gives Out Second Daughter In Marriage
Pasuma's Daughter, Barakat Ties The Knot By Feyisayo Helen Barakat Ajoke Oyindamola, daughter of Popular Fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, has wed today, April 8, in a ceremony attended by family members, close friends and celebrities.
'He's drama king like some females' Pasuma dragged as he arrives daughter's wedding with newly acquired G-wagon - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
2 Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
3 Dangote Petitions Trade Ministry Wants BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down …… It’s Because We Refused Price Increase During Ramadan BUA Replies - The Capital, 11 hours ago
4 "Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
6 MURIC blames Saraki-led Senate, 'bad losers' for insecurity under Buhari - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 US President, Joe Biden, to announce anti-gun violence measures - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
8 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo shares photos of his children as he celebrates them on their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 DSS alerted Uzodinma, police three times before Imo attacks, says ex-director - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 12 hours ago
