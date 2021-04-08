Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits ambush Army convoy in Benue, cart away N28 million cash Vanguard News:
Bandits ambush Army convoy in Benue, cart away N28 million cash
Boko Haram Ambush Nigerian Military Convoy, Move N28 Million Cash, Weapons Mandy News:
Boko Haram Ambush Nigerian Military Convoy, Move N28 Million Cash, Weapons
Bandits Ambush Nigeria Army Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons Igbere TV News:
Bandits Ambush Nigeria Army Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
Bandits Cart Away Military Weapon, N28million Cash Point Blank News:
Bandits Cart Away Military Weapon, N28million Cash
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons Authentic Nigeria:
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
Bandits ambush Nigerian Army logistics convoy, cart away N28 million cash, weapons Leaders NG:
Bandits ambush Nigerian Army logistics convoy, cart away N28 million cash, weapons
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons Naija News:
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Convoy In Benue, Carts Away N28 Million Cash & Weapons Kanyi Daily:
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Convoy In Benue, Carts Away N28 Million Cash & Weapons
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Convoy In Benue, Carts Away N28 Million Cash & Weapons Online Nigeria:
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Convoy In Benue, Carts Away N28 Million Cash & Weapons


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is stressful na understatement, f**kd up place - Music Producer, Shizzi tweets after experience with Nigerian police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
3 "Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
5 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
8 "Who marriage help?" - Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
9 "I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
10 Lagos to close Ikeja road for 15 months - Latest Nigeria News, Nigerian Newspapers, Politics - The Nation, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info