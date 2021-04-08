Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two Suspects Arrested For Alleged Killing In Awka By Alexandra Dominic ENUGU(GVE)- Two persons in connection with the Wednesday's cult clash in Awka, Anambra State, have been arrested by the State Police. There was a shooting in Okpuno area of Awkaon We
Global Village Extra  - Two Suspects Arrested For Alleged Killing In Awka

By Alexandra Dominic

ENUGU(GVE)- Two persons in connection with the Wednesday's cult clash in Awka, Anambra State, have been arrested by the State Police.

There was a ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police arrests two suspects for alleged cult killing in Awka Daily Post:
Police arrests two suspects for alleged cult killing in Awka
2 Killed In Cult War In Awka Independent:
2 Killed In Cult War In Awka
2 killed in cult war in Awka Prompt News:
2 killed in cult war in Awka
2 killed in cult war in Awka Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
2 killed in cult war in Awka Newsdiaryonline
Two killed rival cult clash in Awka Top Naija:
Two killed rival cult clash in Awka
Police arrests two suspects for alleged cult killing in Awka » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Police arrests two suspects for alleged cult killing in Awka » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
2 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
3 Bandits Have Lost Rights To Live, Must Be Wiped Out – El-rufai - Independent, 6 hours ago
4 Court grants CBN’s request to freeze the following bank accounts under investigation - News Wire NGR, 23 hours ago
5 Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo, Reacts To Chioma Blocking Him On Instagram - KOKO TV Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 PDP postpones South-west congress, shifts venue - Republican Nigeria, 6 hours ago
7 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
8 MURIC Blames Anarchists, Bad Losers, For Insecurity In NIgeria - Authentic News Daily, 14 hours ago
9 Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020 -- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono - Instablog 9ja, 23 hours ago
10 Dangote Petitions Trade Ministry Wants BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down …… It’s Because We Refused Price Increase During Ramadan BUA Replies - The Capital, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info