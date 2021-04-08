Two Suspects Arrested For Alleged Killing In Awka By Alexandra Dominic ENUGU(GVE)- Two persons in connection with the Wednesday's cult clash in Awka, Anambra State, have been arrested by the State Police. There was a shooting in Okpuno area of Awkaon We





By Alexandra Dominic



ENUGU(GVE)- Two persons in connection with the Wednesday's cult clash in Awka, Anambra State, have been arrested by the State Police.



There was a ... Global Village Extra - Two Suspects Arrested For Alleged Killing In AwkaBy Alexandra DominicENUGU(GVE)- Two persons in connection with the Wednesday's cult clash in Awka, Anambra State, have been arrested by the State Police.There was a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%