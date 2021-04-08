Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division
Vanguard News  - The Police Command in Imo has confirmed attack by gunmen on the Mbieri Police Division in the state at the early hours of Thursday. The command`s spokesman, SP Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the attack to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Owerri on ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen attack Mbieri Police Division in Imo Daily Post:
Gunmen attack Mbieri Police Division in Imo
Police confirm attack on another Police Division in Imo Pulse Nigeria:
Police confirm attack on another Police Division in Imo
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division The Street Journal:
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division Prompt News:
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division Newsdiaryonline
Gunmen Raid Police Division In Imo After New IGP News Break:
Gunmen Raid Police Division In Imo After New IGP's Decoration
Police Confirm Attack on Mbieri Police Division The New Diplomat:
Police Confirm Attack on Mbieri Police Division
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division News Breakers:
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division


   More Picks
1 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
2 Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
3 Dangote Petitions Trade Ministry Wants BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down …… It’s Because We Refused Price Increase During Ramadan BUA Replies - The Capital, 11 hours ago
4 "Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
6 MURIC blames Saraki-led Senate, 'bad losers' for insecurity under Buhari - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 US President, Joe Biden, to announce anti-gun violence measures - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
8 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo shares photos of his children as he celebrates them on their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 DSS alerted Uzodinma, police three times before Imo attacks, says ex-director - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info