Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen attack Mbieri Police Division in Imo
News photo Daily Post  - Unknown gunmen at the early hours of Thursday attacked the Mbieri Police Division in Imo State. The command's spokesman, SP Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division Vanguard News:
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division
Police confirm attack on another Police Division in Imo Pulse Nigeria:
Police confirm attack on another Police Division in Imo
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division The Street Journal:
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division Prompt News:
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division Newsdiaryonline
Gunmen Raid Police Division In Imo After New IGP News Break:
Gunmen Raid Police Division In Imo After New IGP's Decoration
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division News Breakers:
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division


   More Picks
1 Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
2 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
3 Court grants CBN’s request to freeze the following bank accounts under investigation - News Wire NGR, 20 hours ago
4 At federal level, we don't even have a government - Jerry Gana says as he returns to PDP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 Bandits Have Lost Rights To Live, Must Be Wiped Out – El-rufai - Independent, 3 hours ago
6 Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo, Reacts To Chioma Blocking Him On Instagram - KOKO TV Nigeria, 8 hours ago
7 Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020 -- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono - Instablog 9ja, 20 hours ago
8 NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State - Independent, 22 hours ago
9 MURIC Blames Anarchists, Bad Losers, For Insecurity In NIgeria - Authentic News Daily, 10 hours ago
10 Biden tackles 'ghost guns' and US firearms violence - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info