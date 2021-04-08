Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen kidnap monarch, seven chiefs in Imo
News photo Republican Nigeria  - The traditional ruler of Umuezie community in Nguru in Aboh Mbaise Council Area of Imo Eze Charles Iroegbu ànd seven members of his cabinet have been kidnapped by gunmen. Eze Iroegbu was abducted around 6pm alongside his cabinet members on Tuesday. It ...

