Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
News photo Authentic Nigeria  - Tons of military hardware with about N28 million cash has been reportedly carted away by marauding bandits who ambushed a group of Nigerian troops on a reinforcement mission to quell pockets of communal clashes in Benue State, ANG learnt Citing an ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons Sahara Reporters:
Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
Bandits ambush Army convoy in Benue, cart away N28 million cash Vanguard News:
Bandits ambush Army convoy in Benue, cart away N28 million cash
Boko Haram Ambush Nigerian Military Convoy, Move N28 Million Cash, Weapons Mandy News:
Boko Haram Ambush Nigerian Military Convoy, Move N28 Million Cash, Weapons
Bandits Ambush Nigeria Army Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons Igbere TV News:
Bandits Ambush Nigeria Army Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
Bandits Cart Away Military Weapon, N28million Cash Point Blank News:
Bandits Cart Away Military Weapon, N28million Cash
Bandits ambush Nigerian Army logistics convoy, cart away N28 million cash, weapons Leaders NG:
Bandits ambush Nigerian Army logistics convoy, cart away N28 million cash, weapons
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons Naija News:
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Convoy In Benue, Carts Away N28 Million Cash & Weapons Kanyi Daily:
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Convoy In Benue, Carts Away N28 Million Cash & Weapons
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Convoy In Benue, Carts Away N28 Million Cash & Weapons Online Nigeria:
Bandits Ambush Nigerian Army Convoy In Benue, Carts Away N28 Million Cash & Weapons


   More Picks
1 Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
2 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
3 Bandits Have Lost Rights To Live, Must Be Wiped Out – El-rufai - Independent, 5 hours ago
4 Court grants CBN’s request to freeze the following bank accounts under investigation - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
5 At federal level, we don't even have a government - Jerry Gana says as he returns to PDP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo, Reacts To Chioma Blocking Him On Instagram - KOKO TV Nigeria, 9 hours ago
7 NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State - Independent, 1 day ago
8 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
9 MURIC Blames Anarchists, Bad Losers, For Insecurity In NIgeria - Authentic News Daily, 12 hours ago
10 Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020 -- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info