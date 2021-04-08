Post News
News at a Glance
Edo Govt to stop National Sport Festival over lack of funds
TV360 Nigeria
-
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Sports festival continues, FG counters Edo govt - Punch Newspapers
Sahara Reporters:
National Sports Festival: Edo Government Shuts Down Organising Committee Offices Over Lack of Funds
The Nation:
National Sports Festival continues in Edo - FG - Latest Nigeria News, Nigerian Newspapers, Politics
Leadership:
Lack Of Funds: Edo Government Threatens To Shutdown Sports Festival
Vanguard News:
Edo threatens to end Sports Festival over lack of funds
The Herald:
National Sports Festival To Continue As FG Counters Edo Govt | Sports | herald.ng
Information Nigeria:
FG Rejects Edo’s Threat To Cancel National Sports Festival
Oyo Gist:
"We are not aware Edo is stopping sports festival"– Federal government
The News:
Edo Govt locks out officials of National Sports Festival
The News Guru:
National Sports Festival: FG reacts to shut down threats by Edo Government
Core TV News:
Despite shut down threat, FG insists National Sports Festival will continue - CoreTV News
More Picks
1
Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
2
He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad -
The Info NG,
12 hours ago
3
Bandits Have Lost Rights To Live, Must Be Wiped Out – El-rufai -
Independent,
5 hours ago
4
Court grants CBN’s request to freeze the following bank accounts under investigation -
News Wire NGR,
22 hours ago
5
At federal level, we don't even have a government - Jerry Gana says as he returns to PDP -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
6
Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo, Reacts To Chioma Blocking Him On Instagram -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
9 hours ago
7
NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State -
Independent,
1 day ago
8
Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory -
The Info NG,
12 hours ago
9
MURIC Blames Anarchists, Bad Losers, For Insecurity In NIgeria -
Authentic News Daily,
12 hours ago
10
Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020 -- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono -
Instablog 9ja,
22 hours ago
