Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families
Vanguard News  - The traditional ruler of Umuezie community in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state, Eze Charles Iroegbu, has been kidnapped by suspected hoodlums terrorizing Villagers around Okigwe zone and Mbaise axis.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen Abduct Imo Monarch, Chiefs Sahara Reporters:
Gunmen Abduct Imo Monarch, Chiefs
Tension Imo: Monarch, Cabinet Members And Family Kidnapped The Trent:
Tension Imo: Monarch, Cabinet Members And Family Kidnapped
Gunmen kidnap monarch, seven chiefs in Imo Republican Nigeria:
Gunmen kidnap monarch, seven chiefs in Imo
Gunmen Abduct Monarch, Chiefs In Imo NPO Reports:
Gunmen Abduct Monarch, Chiefs In Imo
Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families News Breakers:
Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families
Tension Rise As Gunmen Kiddnaps Monarch And 7 Cabinet Members Of Imo State » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Tension Rise As Gunmen Kiddnaps Monarch And 7 Cabinet Members Of Imo State » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
2 Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media - Yaba Left Online, 13 hours ago
3 Dangote Petitions Trade Ministry Wants BUA Sugar Refinery Shut Down …… It’s Because We Refused Price Increase During Ramadan BUA Replies - The Capital, 11 hours ago
4 "Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
6 MURIC blames Saraki-led Senate, 'bad losers' for insecurity under Buhari - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 US President, Joe Biden, to announce anti-gun violence measures - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
8 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 Actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo shares photos of his children as he celebrates them on their birthday - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
10 DSS alerted Uzodinma, police three times before Imo attacks, says ex-director - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info