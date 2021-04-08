Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


God has given approval for N1 million to be shared to each and every Nigerian – Pastor (Video)
Correct NG  - A video of a Wazobia TV Vox pop has surfaced online and it shows the moment a pastor revealed the message God told him to deliver to Nigerians. Although, he deflected from the original question he was asked which concerned chocolates, the clergy man ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“God has given approval for N1 million to be shared to every Nigerian” – Pastor (Video) Yaba Left Online:
“God has given approval for N1 million to be shared to every Nigerian” – Pastor (Video)
“N1M has been approved to be shared to every Nigerian” – Pastor claims (Video) FL Vibe:
“N1M has been approved to be shared to every Nigerian” – Pastor claims (Video)
"N1M has been approved to be shared to every Nigerian" - Pastor claims (Video) Gist Reel:
"N1M has been approved to be shared to every Nigerian" - Pastor claims (Video)
“N1M Has Been Approved By God To Be Shared To Every Nigerian” – Pastor Reveals (VIDEO) Naija on Point:
“N1M Has Been Approved By God To Be Shared To Every Nigerian” – Pastor Reveals (VIDEO)
“N1M Has Been Approved By God To Be Shared To Every Nigerian” – Pastor Reveals (VIDEO) Newzandar News:
“N1M Has Been Approved By God To Be Shared To Every Nigerian” – Pastor Reveals (VIDEO)
“God has given approval for N1 million to be shared to every Nigerian” – Pastor (Video) Naija Parrot:
“God has given approval for N1 million to be shared to every Nigerian” – Pastor (Video)
Dee Reporters:
God has given approval for N1 million to be shared to every Nigerian – Pastor says (Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigeria is stressful na understatement, f**kd up place - Music Producer, Shizzi tweets after experience with Nigerian police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media - Yaba Left Online, 15 hours ago
3 "Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
4 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 17 hours ago
5 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 12 hours ago
7 Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
8 "Who marriage help?" - Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Yaba Left Online, 14 hours ago
9 "I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
10 Lagos to close Ikeja road for 15 months - Latest Nigeria News, Nigerian Newspapers, Politics - The Nation, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info