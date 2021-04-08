Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Jonathan’s administration, best in Nigeria history ― Gbagi
News photo Vanguard News  - By Festus Ahon, Asaba Former Minister of State for Education, Chief Kenneth Gbagi has described the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan as the best ever in Nigeria history.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

