Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


‘We know your story, just keep our mouth shut’ Foluke Daramola accused of sleeping with producers for a movie role
Kemi Filani Blog  - Veteran Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has been alleged of sleeping with several movie producers to get a movie role.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

“We Know Your Story, Just Keep Our Mouth Shut” – Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused Of Sleeping With Producers For Movie Roles » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
“We Know Your Story, Just Keep Our Mouth Shut” – Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused Of Sleeping With Producers For Movie Roles » Newzandar News
Salone:
LORD – Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused of Sleeping With Producers for Movie Roles
Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused of Sleeping With Producers for Movie Roles Gist 36:
Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused of Sleeping With Producers for Movie Roles
Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused of Sleeping With Producers for Movie Roles Online Nigeria:
Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused of Sleeping With Producers for Movie Roles
“We Know Your Story, Just Keep Our Mouth Shut” – Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused Of Sleeping With Producers For Movie Roles Naija on Point:
“We Know Your Story, Just Keep Our Mouth Shut” – Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused Of Sleeping With Producers For Movie Roles
Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused of Sleeping With Producers for Movie Roles GL Trends:
Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused of Sleeping With Producers for Movie Roles
Married Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused Of Sleeping With Producers For Movie Role. Digest Naija:
Married Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused Of Sleeping With Producers For Movie Role.
Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused of Sleeping With Producers for Movie Roles Tori News:
Nollywood Actress, Foluke Daramola Accused of Sleeping With Producers for Movie Roles


   More Picks
1 Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 "I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
3 First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto - TVC News, 24 hours ago
4 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Church of England to return Benin Bronzes given to it by Ambrose Alli, UNN - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Five persons paraded in Ibadan for selling human heart at N10,000 in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info