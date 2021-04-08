‘We know your story, just keep our mouth shut’ Foluke Daramola accused of sleeping with producers for a movie role

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons - Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
|
2
|
"I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London - Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto - TVC News,
24 hours ago
|
4
|
CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
|
5
|
FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
|
6
|
Church of England to return Benin Bronzes given to it by Ambrose Alli, UNN - The Guardian,
21 hours ago
|
7
|
Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families - Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
|
8
|
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
9
|
Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit,
13 hours ago
|
10
|
Five persons paraded in Ibadan for selling human heart at N10,000 in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago