193 universities grossly inadequate for Nigeria’s 200 million population ― FG

193 universities grossly inadequate for Nigeria’s 200 million population ― FG



The Federal Government has faulted claims about the proliferation of Universities in Nigeria, insisting that the current 193 universities are ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online193 universities grossly inadequate for Nigeria’s 200 million population ― FGThe Federal Government has faulted claims about the proliferation of Universities in Nigeria, insisting that the current 193 universities are ...



News Credibility Score: 99%