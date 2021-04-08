Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Church of England to return Benin Bronzes given to it by Ambrose Alli, UNN
The Guardian  - The Church of England has promised to return two Benin Bronzes, given as gifts to former Archbishop of Canterbury Robert Runcie almost 40 years ago, to Nigeria. “We have recently been contacted by the Digital Benin project at the MARKK (Hamburg) who ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

