Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tension in Ondo community as assailants attack, raze 15 houses
News photo Daily Post  - Asere community in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State has been thrown into turmoil following an attack on the riverine village by gunmen.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Gunmen raze 15 houses in Ondo community The Nation:
PHOTOS: Gunmen raze 15 houses in Ondo community
Gunmen attack Ondo community, raze 15 houses  | Nigerian Tribune:
Gunmen attack Ondo community, raze 15 houses  |
Gunmen Attack Ondo Community, Burn 14 Houses Sahara Reporters:
Gunmen Attack Ondo Community, Burn 14 Houses
Gunmen Attack Ondo Community, Raze 15 Houses The Nigeria Lawyer:
Gunmen Attack Ondo Community, Raze 15 Houses
Panic As Gunmen Raze 15 Houses In Ondo Community Naija News:
Panic As Gunmen Raze 15 Houses In Ondo Community
15 houses razed as gunmen attack Ondo community Within Nigeria:
15 houses razed as gunmen attack Ondo community
Tension in Ondo community as assailants attack, raze 15 houses » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Tension in Ondo community as assailants attack, raze 15 houses » Newzandar News
Gunmen attack Ondo community, set 15 houses on fire Republican Nigeria:
Gunmen attack Ondo community, set 15 houses on fire
Assailants Attack Ondo Community, Set 15 Houses Ablaze (Photos) Tori News:
Assailants Attack Ondo Community, Set 15 Houses Ablaze (Photos)


   More Picks
1 Why resident doctors should suspend strike now, by FG - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
2 He took his last breathe in front of me just like that – Toyin Lawani pens emotional tribute as she loses dad - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
3 Bandits Have Lost Rights To Live, Must Be Wiped Out – El-rufai - Independent, 5 hours ago
4 Court grants CBN’s request to freeze the following bank accounts under investigation - News Wire NGR, 22 hours ago
5 At federal level, we don't even have a government - Jerry Gana says as he returns to PDP - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
6 Davido’s Lawyer, Bobo, Reacts To Chioma Blocking Him On Instagram - KOKO TV Nigeria, 9 hours ago
7 NLC Condemns Mass Sack Of LG Workers In Kaduna State - Independent, 1 day ago
8 Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
9 MURIC Blames Anarchists, Bad Losers, For Insecurity In NIgeria - Authentic News Daily, 12 hours ago
10 Nigeria generated 150 million dollars from the export of coconut oil and its derivatives in 2020 -- Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono - Instablog 9ja, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info