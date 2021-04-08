Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anticipate Wizkid “Essence” music video featuring Tems
Sidomex Entertainment  - Wizkid is set to release the music video for “Essence” featuring Nigerian Alternative R&B and Afro beats superstar Tems on Friday, 9 April 2021.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

"Time is of the Essence" 😁 Yaba Left Online:
"Time is of the Essence" 😁
Wizkid & Tems unlock the video for Not Just OK:
Wizkid & Tems unlock the video for 'Essence'
Wizkid, Tems to release ‘Essence’ music video today Daily Nigerian:
Wizkid, Tems to release ‘Essence’ music video today
How many Starboys can you see? 😀 Pulse Nigeria:
How many Starboys can you see? 😀
VIDEO: WizKid - Essence ft. Legit 9ja:
VIDEO: WizKid - Essence ft.
Music Video: Wizkid ft. Kemi Filani Blog:
Music Video: Wizkid ft.


   More Picks
1 Rep accuses resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
2 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 8 hours ago
4 Lagos govt issues travel advisory for Saturday’s City Marathon - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 19 hours ago
6 Fuji Maestro Pasuma breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding ceremony - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Abductors release family of five after receiving cooked food, wine, suya - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 Abductors of Andoni monarch releases video of King Aaron Miller reading out their demands (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Five persons paraded in Ibadan for selling human heart at N10,000 in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info