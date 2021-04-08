Post News
News at a Glance
FG to meet resident doctors Friday - Punch Newspapers
The Punch
- FG to meet resident doctors Friday - Punch Newspapers
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
FG, resident doctors meet Friday over strike
This Day:
Ngige Meets Striking Doctors Friday
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian govt to meet striking resident doctors Friday
Pulse Nigeria:
FG to meet striking doctors on Friday
News Break:
Strike: FG, Resident Doctors To Meet On Friday
The Will:
Govt Bows As Meeting With Resident Doctors Continue On Friday
News Wire NGR:
Federal Government to meet with Doctors on Friday
Naija News:
FG Fixes Date To Meet Striking Resident Doctors
More Picks
1
Nigeria is stressful na understatement, f**kd up place - Music Producer, Shizzi tweets after experience with Nigerian police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
3
NNPC assures Kebbi State of commitment to renewable energy project -
National Accord,
9 hours ago
4
No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
5
"Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it up with conspiracy theory -
The Info NG,
22 hours ago
7
"I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London -
Yaba Left Online,
15 hours ago
8
First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto -
TVC News,
16 hours ago
9
Kaduna State government on Wednesday handed over five of the 39 abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka to their parents ... -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
10
Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
