Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Abductors release family of five after receiving cooked food, wine, suya
Vanguard News  - The family of five abducted along Ajowa-Ayere kabba road by suspected herdsmen has regained freedom.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kidnappers request cooked food, wine, Daily Post:
Kidnappers request cooked food, wine, 'suya’ before releasing abducted family in Ondo
Sahara Reporters:
How Kidnappers Demanded Wine, Suya, Others As Ransom To Release Family Of Five
Abductors release family of five after receiving cooked food, wine, suya The Street Journal:
Abductors release family of five after receiving cooked food, wine, suya
Abductors release family of five after receiving cooked food, wine, suya News Breakers:
Abductors release family of five after receiving cooked food, wine, suya
Salone:
LORD!!!: Kidnappers Demand Cooked Food, Wine, Suya Before Releasing Abducted Family in Ondo
Kidnappers Demand Cooked Food, Wine, Suya Before Releasing Abducted Family in Ondo Online Nigeria:
Kidnappers Demand Cooked Food, Wine, Suya Before Releasing Abducted Family in Ondo
Kidnappers Demand Cooked Food, Wine, Suya Before Releasing Abducted Family in Ondo Tori News:
Kidnappers Demand Cooked Food, Wine, Suya Before Releasing Abducted Family in Ondo


   More Picks
1 NNPC assures Kebbi State of commitment to renewable energy project - National Accord, 19 hours ago
2 Rep accuses resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
3 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Church of England to return Benin Bronzes given to it by Ambrose Alli, UNN - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
5 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 5 hours ago
6 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 16 hours ago
8 FG receives stolen artefact intercepted in Mexico - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 FG to meet resident doctors Friday - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info