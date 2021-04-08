Post News
News at a Glance
Matawalle: Protests against Buhari's medical vacation in London an attack on the north
The Cable
- Bello Matawalle, governor of Zamfara state, has described the protests against the medical vacation of President Muhammadu Buhari in London, UK, as an attack on the north.Advertisement In March, the
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Protests against Buhari in London an attack on the north - Zamfara governor
Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Matawalle says protest against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north
Correct NG:
Protests against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north – Zamfara Governor
News Wire NGR:
'Those protesting against President Buhari in Londin hate the North' Zamfara Governor says
Newzandar News:
Protests against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north – Zamfara Governor » Newzandar News
Naija News:
North vs South: Protests Against Buhari An Attack On The North - Matawalle [Full Text]
More Picks
1
NCDC records 110 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,440 -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
2
"Who marriage help?" - Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
3
Nigeria is stressful na understatement, f**kd up place - Music Producer, Shizzi tweets after experience with Nigerian police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
5
"I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
6
First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto -
TVC News,
21 hours ago
7
No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
"Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
10
FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
