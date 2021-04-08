Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria inaugurates Police Public Complaints Committee, announces Special Investigation Unit
Daily Post  - The federal government has inaugurated the Nigeria Police Public Complaints Committee (PPCC). Police Minister, Muhammad Dingyadi called the body a “permanent structure” that will give Nigerians the opportunity to channel their grievances on the ...

