Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I do want to marry and I want to get it right once and for all ? Rita Dominic
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress, Rita Dominic, 45, has explained why she will not be rushing into the marriage institution. According to her, she wants to get married but wants to get it right once and for all.
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Why I won’t rush into marriage – Rita Dominic
PM News:
Why I won’t rush into marriage – Rita Dominic
Pulse Nigeria:
'I do want to marry and I want to get it right once and for all' - Rita Dominic
Lailas News:
Rita Dominic reveals she wants to get married
Naija Parrot:
Why I won’t rush into marriage – Rita Dominic
1st for Credible News:
Rita Dominic: 'I want my marriage to last forever'
Motherhood In-Style:
Rita Dominic, 45, Shares On Marriage And Why She Won’t Rush Into It Irrespective Of Her Age
Ladun Liadi Blog:
'I want to get married and get it right once and for all’ – Rita Dominic reveals
More Picks
1
Nigeria is stressful na understatement, f**kd up place - Music Producer, Shizzi tweets after experience with Nigerian police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media -
Yaba Left Online,
22 hours ago
3
"I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London -
Yaba Left Online,
18 hours ago
4
First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto -
TVC News,
19 hours ago
5
No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
6
"Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
7
Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
8
FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
9
Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
10
How I escaped death in plane crash with late Col. Wase -- Ganduje -
Vanguard News,
9 hours ago
