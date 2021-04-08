Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Doctors' strike: Reps mull arrest of medical council registrar over failure to appear before committee
The Cable  - The house of representatives committee on health care services has threatened to invoke a warrant of arrest on Tajudeen Sanusi, registrar of Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN), if

18 hours ago
1 NNPC assures Kebbi State of commitment to renewable energy project - National Accord, 19 hours ago
2 Rep accuses resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
3 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Church of England to return Benin Bronzes given to it by Ambrose Alli, UNN - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
5 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 5 hours ago
6 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 16 hours ago
8 FG receives stolen artefact intercepted in Mexico - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 FG to meet resident doctors Friday - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
