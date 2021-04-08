Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman who had the world’s longest fingernails cuts them after nearly 30 years
Information Nigeria  - The woman who holds a record for having the longest fingernails in the world has become the topic of social media after she recently cut off her nails.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Lady With World The Punch:
PHOTOS: Lady With World's Longest Nails Cuts Them
Woman who owns the record of the longest fingernails finally cuts it off . @oyogist . Oyo Gist:
Woman who owns the record of the longest fingernails finally cuts it off . @oyogist .
Naija Diary:
Woman With Guinness World Record For Longest Fingernails Cuts Them After Nearly 30 Years
Woman with Guinness World Record for longest fingernails cuts them after nearly 30 years (Photos) Luci Post:
Woman with Guinness World Record for longest fingernails cuts them after nearly 30 years (Photos)
Woman with world’s longest nails cuts them after almost 30 years (Photos/Video) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Woman with world’s longest nails cuts them after almost 30 years (Photos/Video) » Newzandar News
Ayanna Williams: Woman with Guiness Record for longest nails cuts them 1st for Credible News:
Ayanna Williams: Woman with Guiness Record for longest nails cuts them


   More Picks
1 Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Putting their differences aside, Bobrisky sends condolence message to Toyin Lawani on the passing of her father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 "I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
4 First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto - TVC News, 22 hours ago
5 No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 Tension for Arteta as Nigerian striker vows to destroy Arsenal in Europa League clash at the Emirates - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info