Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Strike still on, no concrete resolution reached — Judiciary workers
News photo Vanguard News  - The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN said yesterday that its strike was still on because no concrete resolution had been reached. The legal adviser to JUSUN, Mariam Usuf-Gusau, stated this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja. “ ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Strike still on, no concrete resolution reached — Judiciary workers The Street Journal:
Strike still on, no concrete resolution reached — Judiciary workers
Strike still on, no concrete resolution reached — Judiciary workers News Breakers:
Strike still on, no concrete resolution reached — Judiciary workers
Judiciary workers insist strike’s still on as no concrete resolution has been reached Republican Nigeria:
Judiciary workers insist strike’s still on as no concrete resolution has been reached
Strike Still On, No Concrete Resolution Reached — Judiciary Workers Online Nigeria:
Strike Still On, No Concrete Resolution Reached — Judiciary Workers
Strike Still On, No Concrete Resolution Reached Gist 36:
Strike Still On, No Concrete Resolution Reached
Strike Still On, No Concrete Resolution Reached - Judiciary Workers Tori News:
Strike Still On, No Concrete Resolution Reached - Judiciary Workers


   More Picks
1 Rep accuses resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 22 hours ago
2 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
3 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 8 hours ago
4 Lagos govt issues travel advisory for Saturday’s City Marathon - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
5 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 19 hours ago
6 Fuji Maestro Pasuma breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding ceremony - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Abductors release family of five after receiving cooked food, wine, suya - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
8 Abductors of Andoni monarch releases video of King Aaron Miller reading out their demands (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 Five persons paraded in Ibadan for selling human heart at N10,000 in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info