Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NNPC Announces Plans To Resume Active Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin
Global Village Extra  - IBADAN(GVE)- The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced plans to resume active oil exploration in Sokoto Basin. A statement issued in Abuja on Thursday by NNPC spokesperson, Kennie Obateru, said the corporation’s Group Managing ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NNPC to resume oil exploration in Sokoto Basin - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
NNPC to resume oil exploration in Sokoto Basin - Punch Newspapers
NNPC to resume oil exploration in Sokoto Basin The Cable:
NNPC to resume oil exploration in Sokoto Basin
NNPC Plans Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin Biz Watch Nigeria:
NNPC Plans Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin
NNPC to resume oil exploration in Sokoto Basin Ripples Nigeria:
NNPC to resume oil exploration in Sokoto Basin
NNPC to resume oil exploration in Sokoto Basin Observers Times:
NNPC to resume oil exploration in Sokoto Basin
NNPC To Resume Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin Investor King:
NNPC To Resume Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin


   More Picks
1 Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 "I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
3 First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto - TVC News, 24 hours ago
4 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Church of England to return Benin Bronzes given to it by Ambrose Alli, UNN - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Five persons paraded in Ibadan for selling human heart at N10,000 in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info