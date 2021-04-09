Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


CBN freezes another 194 accounts of firms, BDCs, others - Punch Newspapers
News photo The Punch  - CBN freezes another 194 accounts of firms, BDCs, others - Punch Newspapers

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

CBN freezes another 194 accounts of firms, BDCs, others National Accord:
CBN freezes another 194 accounts of firms, BDCs, others
CBN freezes another 194 accounts of firms, BDCs, others Nigerian Eye:
CBN freezes another 194 accounts of firms, BDCs, others
CBN Freezes Another 194 Accounts of Firms, BDCs, Others Affairs TV:
CBN Freezes Another 194 Accounts of Firms, BDCs, Others
CBN Freezes Another 194 Accounts of firms, BDCs, Others Investor King:
CBN Freezes Another 194 Accounts of firms, BDCs, Others
CBN freezes another 194 accounts of firms, BDCs, others Mega News:
CBN freezes another 194 accounts of firms, BDCs, others
Central Bank Freezes Another 194 Accounts Of Firms, BDCs And Others The Genius Media:
Central Bank Freezes Another 194 Accounts Of Firms, BDCs And Others


   More Picks
1 Rep accuses resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
2 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
3 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 9 hours ago
4 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 Fuji Maestro Pasuma breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding ceremony - Legit, 11 hours ago
6 Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Abductors of Andoni monarch releases video of King Aaron Miller reading out their demands (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 NNPC Announces Plans To Resume Active Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin - Global Village Extra, 14 hours ago
9 Five persons paraded in Ibadan for selling human heart at N10,000 in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Doctors' strike: Reps mull arrest of medical council registrar over failure to appear before committee - The Cable, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info