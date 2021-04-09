Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


No parent will be happy to see their child leave uni & follow a man’ – Morayo Brown defends co-host who bashed Chioma
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

Recall that Chioma and Davido were center of discussion on a TV programme recently where they were described as senseless children.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Having a child out of wedlock is wrong and should not be encouraged - TV host Morayo Brown comes to defense of colleague in attacking Chioma Dockays World:
Having a child out of wedlock is wrong and should not be encouraged - TV host Morayo Brown comes to defense of colleague in attacking Chioma
“No parent will be proud to see their daughter drop out of school to follow man” – Morayo Brown defends her co-host » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
“No parent will be proud to see their daughter drop out of school to follow man” – Morayo Brown defends her co-host » Newzandar News
"No parent will be proud to see their daughter drop out of school to follow man" - Morayo Brown defends her co-host Gist Reel:
"No parent will be proud to see their daughter drop out of school to follow man" - Morayo Brown defends her co-host
Morayo Brown Hits Back At Those Dragging TVC Host Over Her Comments On Davido & Chioma Bukas Blog:
Morayo Brown Hits Back At Those Dragging TVC Host Over Her Comments On Davido & Chioma's Alleged Breakup
Kemi Filani Blog:
'No parent will be happy to see their child leave university and follow man' - Morayo Brown defends her co-host, Beecee Ugboh, who bashed Chioma - Kemi Filani News
“No Parent Will Be Proud to See Their Daughter Drop Out of School to Follow Man” – Morayo Brown Defends Co-host Tori News:
“No Parent Will Be Proud to See Their Daughter Drop Out of School to Follow Man” – Morayo Brown Defends Co-host


   More Picks
1 NCDC records 110 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,440 - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
2 "Who marriage help?" - Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
3 Nigeria is stressful na understatement, f**kd up place - Music Producer, Shizzi tweets after experience with Nigerian police - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
4 Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
5 "I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London - Yaba Left Online, 19 hours ago
6 First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto - TVC News, 21 hours ago
7 No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 "Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
9 Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
10 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info