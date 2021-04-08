Post News
News at a Glance
"Call off strike" - Senate appeals to resident doctors | Health | News | herald.ng
The Herald
- "Call off strike" - Senate appeals to resident doctors | Health | News | herald.ng
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Senate appeals to resident doctors to call off strike
Premium Times:
Senate wants resident doctors to call off strike
Independent:
Senate Appeals To Resident Doctors To Call Off Strike
TV360 Nigeria:
Health minister appeals to resident doctors to call off strike : TV360 Nigeria
The Eagle Online:
Senate appeals to Resident Doctors to call off strike
The Street Journal:
Senate appeals to resident doctors to call off strike
News Diary Online:
Senate appeals to resident doctors to call off strike Newsdiaryonline
Prompt News:
Senate appeals to resident doctors to call off strike
More Picks
1
NCDC records 110 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,440 -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
2
"Who marriage help?" - Actress, Uche Ogbodo says as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
3
Nigeria is stressful na understatement, f**kd up place - Music Producer, Shizzi tweets after experience with Nigerian police -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
4
Davido’s lawyer, Prince speaks about why Chioma blocked him on social media -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
5
"I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London -
Yaba Left Online,
19 hours ago
6
First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto -
TVC News,
21 hours ago
7
No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
8
"Who marriage help?" Actress, Uche Ogbodo talks getting pregnant again as she advices unmarried women above 30 to have their kids rather than abort (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
9
Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
10
FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities -
Vanguard News,
16 hours ago
