Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: Nigeria records 83 new case, no deaths in 7 days
News photo The Guardian  - The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) said Nigeria recorded 83 new cases of COVID-19 with no fatalities recorded from the disease in seven days.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria records 83 new cases of COVID-19 TVC News:
Nigeria records 83 new cases of COVID-19
Nigeria records no death from COVID-19 in one week Hope for Nigeria:
Nigeria records no death from COVID-19 in one week
COVID-19: Nigeria records 83 new cases, no deaths in 7 days Pulse Nigeria:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 83 new cases, no deaths in 7 days
India breaks record with COVID-19 cases, deaths PM News:
India breaks record with COVID-19 cases, deaths
Maritime First Newspaper:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 83 new case, no deaths in 7 days
Nigeria Records No Death From COVID-19 In One Week Mojidelano:
Nigeria Records No Death From COVID-19 In One Week
India imposes new curbs as COVID-19 cases hit record Nigerian Pilot:
India imposes new curbs as COVID-19 cases hit record


   More Picks
1 NNPC assures Kebbi State of commitment to renewable energy project - National Accord, 18 hours ago
2 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
3 "I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London - Yaba Left Online, 1 day ago
4 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Church of England to return Benin Bronzes given to it by Ambrose Alli, UNN - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
6 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 15 hours ago
7 FG to meet resident doctors Friday - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 20 hours ago
8 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
9 Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
10 Five persons paraded in Ibadan for selling human heart at N10,000 in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info