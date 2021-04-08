Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Aisha Reveals How She Survived Early Marriage With Buhari
Anaedo Online  - The Nigerian first Lady Aisha Buhari has opened up on how she survived after getting married at an early age. She got married to President Muhammadu Buhari in 1989 when she was 18 years old.

