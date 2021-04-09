Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tension in Benue community as 10 missing soldiers are found dead
News photo Ladun Liadi Blog  - No fewer than 10 troops of Nigerian Army and one military police officer have been found dead in Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.The development generated tension in the community as the army authorities deployed troops to fish out the ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

11 Missing Soldiers Found Dead In Benue Community Sundiata Post:
11 Missing Soldiers Found Dead In Benue Community
11 missing troops found dead in Benue – Army HQ National Accord:
11 missing troops found dead in Benue – Army HQ
Tension In Benue Community As 10 Missing Soldiers Are Found Dead City Mirror News:
Tension In Benue Community As 10 Missing Soldiers Are Found Dead
10 Missing Soldiers Found Dead In Benue Community Gist 36:
10 Missing Soldiers Found Dead In Benue Community
Tension in Benue community as 10 missing soldiers are found dead Gist Punch:
Tension in Benue community as 10 missing soldiers are found dead
10 Missing Soldiers Found Dead In Benue Community Tori News:
10 Missing Soldiers Found Dead In Benue Community


   More Picks
1 Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 11 hours ago
3 Lagos govt issues travel advisory for Saturday’s City Marathon - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Fuji Maestro Pasuma breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding ceremony - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Abductors of Andoni monarch releases video of King Aaron Miller reading out their demands (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 NNPC Announces Plans To Resume Active Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin - Global Village Extra, 15 hours ago
9 Doctors' strike: Reps mull arrest of medical council registrar over failure to appear before committee - The Cable, 1 day ago
10 “22 In Lagos, 18 In Rivers” – Nigeria Confirms 83 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 163,581 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info