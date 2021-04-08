Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Protests Against @MBuhari’s Medical Vacation In London An Attack On The North— Zamfara Governor, @Bellomatawalle1
Sahara Reporters  - Protests Against @MBuhari’s Medical Vacation In London An Attack On The North— Zamfara Governor, @Bellomatawalle1

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
Matawalle: Protests against Buhari's medical vacation in London an attack on the north
Protests against Buhari in London an attack on the north - Zamfara governor Legit:
Protests against Buhari in London an attack on the north - Zamfara governor
Gov Matawalle says protest against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Matawalle says protest against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north
Protests against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north – Zamfara Governor Correct NG:
Protests against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north – Zamfara Governor
News Wire NGR:
'Those protesting against President Buhari in Londin hate the North' Zamfara Governor says
Salone:
WOW !!!: Protests Against Buhari’s Medical Vacation Is An Attack On The North – Matawalle
Protests against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north – Zamfara Governor » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Protests against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north – Zamfara Governor » Newzandar News
North vs South: Protests Against Buhari An Attack On The North - Matawalle [Full Text] Naija News:
North vs South: Protests Against Buhari An Attack On The North - Matawalle [Full Text]


   More Picks
1 Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
2 Putting their differences aside, Bobrisky sends condolence message to Toyin Lawani on the passing of her father - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
3 "I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London - Yaba Left Online, 21 hours ago
4 First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto - TVC News, 22 hours ago
5 No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 15 hours ago
7 Tension for Arteta as Nigerian striker vows to destroy Arsenal in Europa League clash at the Emirates - Legit, 23 hours ago
8 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
9 Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info