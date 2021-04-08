Post News
News at a Glance
Protests Against @MBuhari’s Medical Vacation In London An Attack On The North— Zamfara Governor, @Bellomatawalle1
Sahara Reporters
- Protests Against @MBuhari’s Medical Vacation In London An Attack On The North— Zamfara Governor, @Bellomatawalle1
1 hour ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Matawalle: Protests against Buhari's medical vacation in London an attack on the north
Legit:
Protests against Buhari in London an attack on the north - Zamfara governor
Pulse Nigeria:
Gov Matawalle says protest against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north
Correct NG:
Protests against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north – Zamfara Governor
News Wire NGR:
'Those protesting against President Buhari in Londin hate the North' Zamfara Governor says
Salone:
WOW !!!: Protests Against Buhari’s Medical Vacation Is An Attack On The North – Matawalle
Newzandar News:
Protests against Buhari’s medical vacation in London is an attack on the north – Zamfara Governor » Newzandar News
Naija News:
North vs South: Protests Against Buhari An Attack On The North - Matawalle [Full Text]
More Picks
1
Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
2
Putting their differences aside, Bobrisky sends condolence message to Toyin Lawani on the passing of her father -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
3
"I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London -
Yaba Left Online,
21 hours ago
4
First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto -
TVC News,
22 hours ago
5
No one can question First Lady's role again, says Tinubu - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
6
CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual -
Sahara Reporters,
15 hours ago
7
Tension for Arteta as Nigerian striker vows to destroy Arsenal in Europa League clash at the Emirates -
Legit,
23 hours ago
8
FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
9
Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families -
Vanguard News,
20 hours ago
10
Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division -
Vanguard News,
22 hours ago
