Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Petrol dealer kidnapped in Governor Fayemi's Ekiti hometown
News photo Daily Post  - Kidnappers terrorising Ekiti State in recent time have again abducted a petrol dealer, Mr Itakorode Adebayo at Governor Kayode Fayemi's hometown of Isan

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Gunmen on motorcycles abduct petrol dealer in Fayemi’s hometown Nigerian Tribune:
Gunmen on motorcycles abduct petrol dealer in Fayemi’s hometown
Suspected kidnappers abduct petrol dealer in Ekiti – Police The Guardian:
Suspected kidnappers abduct petrol dealer in Ekiti – Police
Gunmen abduct another petrol dealer in Ekiti PM News:
Gunmen abduct another petrol dealer in Ekiti
Gunmen abduct petrol dealer in Ekiti Daily Nigerian:
Gunmen abduct petrol dealer in Ekiti
Suspected kidnappers abduct petrol dealer in Ekiti – Police The Street Journal:
Suspected kidnappers abduct petrol dealer in Ekiti – Police
Panic As Petrol Dealer Gets Kidnapped In Governor Fayemi Tori News:
Panic As Petrol Dealer Gets Kidnapped In Governor Fayemi's Ekiti Hometown


   More Picks
1 NNPC assures Kebbi State of commitment to renewable energy project - National Accord, 21 hours ago
2 Rep accuses resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 21 hours ago
3 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
4 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 6 hours ago
5 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 FG receives stolen artefact intercepted in Mexico - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 23 hours ago
8 Fuji Maestro Pasuma breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding ceremony - Legit, 8 hours ago
9 FG to meet resident doctors Friday - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 23 hours ago
10 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info