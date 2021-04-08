Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album
The Cable  - Tobechukwu Okoh, Nigerian singer better known as Peruzzi, has come through with ‘Rum and Boogie’, his much-awaited album.The singer announced

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Peruzzi releases sophomore album, Not Just OK:
Peruzzi releases sophomore album, 'Rum & Boogie' | LISTEN!
Finally! Peruzzi Drops His Most Anticipated Album Rum And Boogie KOKO TV Nigeria:
Finally! Peruzzi Drops His Most Anticipated Album Rum And Boogie
Peruzzi finally releases his highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘Rum & Boogie’ Oyo Gist:
Peruzzi finally releases his highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘Rum & Boogie’
Jaguda.com:
Peruzzi – Available ft.
Peruzzi ft. Talk Glitz:
Peruzzi ft.
Singer, Peruzzi has officially release his long awaited studio album, #RUMnBOOGIE! Which track is your favorite? #Perruzi #Afrobeats #Nigerians #30BG 1st for Credible News:
Singer, Peruzzi has officially release his long awaited studio album, #RUMnBOOGIE! Which track is your favorite? #Perruzi #Afrobeats #Nigerians #30BG
Peruzzi – Baddest ft. GL Trends:
Peruzzi – Baddest ft.


   More Picks
1 Bandits Ambush @HQNigerianArmy Logistics Convoy, Cart Away N28 Million Cash, Weapons - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
2 "I’m officially a HOMEOWNER" - DJ Cuppy says as she acquires a penthouse in London - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
3 First Solar Powered Electric Car Charging Station inaugurated In Sokoto - TVC News, 24 hours ago
4 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
5 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
6 Church of England to return Benin Bronzes given to it by Ambrose Alli, UNN - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 Imo Monarch kidnapped with cabinet members, families - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
8 Police confirm attack on Mbieri Police Division - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 13 hours ago
10 Five persons paraded in Ibadan for selling human heart at N10,000 in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info