Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges
News photo Daily Post  - Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Nigerian military of secretly killing Igbo people in Akwa Ibom and other states. Kanu claimed that the military was killing Igbo people and labelling them as unknown gunmen.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges
Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges Nigerian Eye:
Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges
Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges Effiezy:
Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges
Nigerian Military Secretly Killing Igbos, IPOB Alleges Naija News:
Nigerian Military Secretly Killing Igbos, IPOB Alleges
Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges Eco City Reporters:
Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges
Nnamdi Kanu Blows Hot, Accuses Nigerian Military Of Bombing, Secretly killing Igbos Anaedo Online:
Nnamdi Kanu Blows Hot, Accuses Nigerian Military Of Bombing, Secretly killing Igbos
Nigerian Army Secretly Bombing And Killing Igbos In Akwa Ibom Gist 36:
Nigerian Army Secretly Bombing And Killing Igbos In Akwa Ibom
Nigerian Army Secretly Bombing And Killing Igbos In Akwa Ibom - Nnamdi Kanu Tori News:
Nigerian Army Secretly Bombing And Killing Igbos In Akwa Ibom - Nnamdi Kanu


   More Picks
1 NNPC assures Kebbi State of commitment to renewable energy project - National Accord, 20 hours ago
2 Rep accuses resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
3 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Church of England to return Benin Bronzes given to it by Ambrose Alli, UNN - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
5 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 5 hours ago
6 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 16 hours ago
8 FG receives stolen artefact intercepted in Mexico - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 FG to meet resident doctors Friday - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info