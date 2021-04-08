Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Queen of England to embark on eight days of mourning over husband's death, cancels all official duties
Nigerian Tribune  - Queen of England to embark on eight days of mourning over husband's death, cancels all official duties

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Queen Of England Embarks On Eight-Day Mourning, Cancels All Official Duties Sahara Reporters:
Queen Of England Embarks On Eight-Day Mourning, Cancels All Official Duties
Queen Elizabeth to embark on eight days of mourning over husband’s death, cancels all official duties Yaba Left Online:
Queen Elizabeth to embark on eight days of mourning over husband’s death, cancels all official duties
Queen Elizabeth begins eight days mourning period PM News:
Queen Elizabeth begins eight days mourning period
Queen Elizabeth to embark on eight days of mourning over husband’s death, cancels all official duties Instablog 9ja:
Queen Elizabeth to embark on eight days of mourning over husband’s death, cancels all official duties
Queen Elizabeth begins eight days of mourning The Point:
Queen Elizabeth begins eight days of mourning


   More Picks
1 Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 11 hours ago
3 Lagos govt issues travel advisory for Saturday’s City Marathon - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Fuji Maestro Pasuma breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding ceremony - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Abductors of Andoni monarch releases video of King Aaron Miller reading out their demands (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 NNPC Announces Plans To Resume Active Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin - Global Village Extra, 15 hours ago
9 Doctors' strike: Reps mull arrest of medical council registrar over failure to appear before committee - The Cable, 1 day ago
10 “22 In Lagos, 18 In Rivers” – Nigeria Confirms 83 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 163,581 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info