Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“90% of Yoruba actresses are dating yahoo boys” – Actor, Uche Maduagwu alleges
Yaba Left Online  - Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has alleged that 90% of Yoruba actresses are dating internet fraudsters aka Yahoo boys. The actor took to his Instagram page on Thursday, April 8, to make the allegation.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

90% of Yoruba actresses are dating yahoo boys – Uche Maduagwu Vanguard News:
90% of Yoruba actresses are dating yahoo boys – Uche Maduagwu
90% of Yoruba Actresses are Dating Yahoo Boys- actor Uche Maduagwu My Celebrity & I:
90% of Yoruba Actresses are Dating Yahoo Boys- actor Uche Maduagwu
90% of yoruba actresses are dating yahoo boys- actor Uche Maduagwu cc @Gidi_Traffic Gidi Feed:
90% of yoruba actresses are dating yahoo boys- actor Uche Maduagwu cc @Gidi_Traffic
“90% Of Yoruba Actresses Are Dating Yahoo Boys “- Uche Maduagwu Gist 36:
“90% Of Yoruba Actresses Are Dating Yahoo Boys “- Uche Maduagwu
90% of Yoruba actresses are dating yahoo boys – Actor Uche Maduagwu Luci Post:
90% of Yoruba actresses are dating yahoo boys – Actor Uche Maduagwu
"90% Of Yoruba Actresses Are Dating Yahoo Boys "- Uche Maduagwu Tori News:
"90% Of Yoruba Actresses Are Dating Yahoo Boys "- Uche Maduagwu


   More Picks
1 NNPC assures Kebbi State of commitment to renewable energy project - National Accord, 20 hours ago
2 Rep accuses resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
3 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
4 Church of England to return Benin Bronzes given to it by Ambrose Alli, UNN - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
5 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 5 hours ago
6 Paris Saint-Germain striker, Neymar banned for two Ligue 1 games after red card - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 16 hours ago
8 FG receives stolen artefact intercepted in Mexico - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 FG to meet resident doctors Friday - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
10 FG reconstitutes governing councils of 5 federal universities - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info