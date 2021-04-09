Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Husband of Queen Elisabeth, Prince Philip, dies at 99
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Buckingham Palace has announced the death of Prince Philip, husband of the Queen of England, Queen Elizabeth II. He was aged 99 years old.

10 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Queen Elizabeth II Legit:
Queen Elizabeth II's husband, Prince Philip dies at 99. The Royal family and people around the world are mourning his loss.
10 things to know about Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth Business Day:
10 things to know about Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's late husband
Buhari mourns Prince Philip, extends Nigeria Daily Nigerian:
Buhari mourns Prince Philip, extends Nigeria's condolences to Queen
Queen Elizabeth II The Street Journal:
Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip has died
Duke of Edinburgh And Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Is Dead The Genius Media:
Duke of Edinburgh And Husband Of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip Is Dead


