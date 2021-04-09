Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal: Arteta speaks on Aubameyang becoming another Ozil
News photo Daily Post  - Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has insisted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not become another Mesut Ozil. According to him, Aubameyang is "totally"

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Aubameyang The Punch:
Aubameyang 'totally' committed to Arsenal -Arteta - Punch Newspapers
Arteta says Aubameyang is The Guardian:
Arteta says Aubameyang is 'totally' committed to Arsenal
Arteta admits not speaking to Aubameyang before benching The News Guru:
Arteta admits not speaking to Aubameyang before benching
Arteta says Aubameyang is The Street Journal:
Arteta says Aubameyang is 'totally' committed to Arsenal
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal: Arteta speaks on Aubameyang becoming another Ozil » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal: Arteta speaks on Aubameyang becoming another Ozil » Newzandar News
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal: Arteta speaks on Aubameyang becoming another Ozil See Naija:
Sheffield Utd vs Arsenal: Arteta speaks on Aubameyang becoming another Ozil


   More Picks
1 Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
2 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 11 hours ago
3 Lagos govt issues travel advisory for Saturday’s City Marathon - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
4 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 Fuji Maestro Pasuma breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding ceremony - Legit, 13 hours ago
6 Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
7 Abductors of Andoni monarch releases video of King Aaron Miller reading out their demands (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 NNPC Announces Plans To Resume Active Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin - Global Village Extra, 15 hours ago
9 Doctors' strike: Reps mull arrest of medical council registrar over failure to appear before committee - The Cable, 1 day ago
10 “22 In Lagos, 18 In Rivers” – Nigeria Confirms 83 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 163,581 - Kanyi Daily, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info