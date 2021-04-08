Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I ate the placentas of my Auntie’s babies… it is the sweetest meat ever – Nigerian Lady writes.
Yaba Left Online  - A Nigerian Twitter User has made a shocking revelation about her love for eating a baby’s placenta. According to the lady, the placenta is a very sweet meat and it is the best part of a child’s birth she always looks forward to.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

