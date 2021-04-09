Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police deploy officers for Lagos/Access Marathon
News photo The Guardian  - The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the deployment of adequate police operatives across the state during the annual LagosAccess marathon scheduled to hold on April 10.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

