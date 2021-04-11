Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kogi Poly security operatives nab student with revolver pistol, ammunition
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The security operatives of Kogi State Polytechnic have arrested one Shehu Tenimu Mohammed, an ND II student of the Department of Public Administration of the institution for being in possession of

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Tribune:
Security operatives nab Kogi poly student with pistol, ammunition
AIT:
Kogi Poly security operatives arrest Student with locally made Pistol
Top Naija:
How Kogi Poly security operatives nabbed student with revolver pistol, ammunition
The News:
Kogi poly student nabbed with revolver, ammunition
Within Nigeria:
Security operatives caught poly student with pistol, ammunition » NEWS
Republican Nigeria:
Poly student arrested with pistol while making his way into campus
Tori News:
Kogi Poly Security Operatives Arrest Student With Pistol, Ammunition


   More Picks
1 Northern Governors Forum has urged the Acting Inspector General (IG) of Police, Usman Baba, to take proactive measures in tackling crimes in the country. - NTA, 10 hours ago
2 Obaseki claims Nigerian’s financial woes more worrisome, as FG prints additional N60B for states in March - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
3 ‘Absolutely No Difference Between Liposuction And Fixing Nails’ – Uche Elendu - KOKO TV Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 Harrysong: ‘I also would win a Grammy Award’ - PM News, 12 hours ago
5 Graphic: Gunmen kill five women, three men, behead one at mining site in Plateau State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Invest Now, There’s No Sympathy For Broke Celebrities In Old Age – Reno Omokri - KOKO TV Nigeria, 23 hours ago
7 Havertz, Pulisic shine as Chelsea cruise into fourth place - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, walks out of 3 months old marriage - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
9 OPC chides Dambazau over comparison with Boko Haram - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 Only Credible Nigerians Should Get Chieftaincy Titles, Makinde Advises Traditional Rulers - Independent, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info