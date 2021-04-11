Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

I won’t pay ransom even if my son is kidnapped – El-Rufai
Premium Times  - "Even if my son is kidnapped, I will rather pray for him to make heaven instead, because I won't pay any ransom," Mr El-Rufai says

2 days ago
   More Picks
1 Northern Governors Forum has urged the Acting Inspector General (IG) of Police, Usman Baba, to take proactive measures in tackling crimes in the country. - NTA, 10 hours ago
2 Obaseki claims Nigerian’s financial woes more worrisome, as FG prints additional N60B for states in March - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
3 ‘Absolutely No Difference Between Liposuction And Fixing Nails’ – Uche Elendu - KOKO TV Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 Harrysong: ‘I also would win a Grammy Award’ - PM News, 12 hours ago
5 Graphic: Gunmen kill five women, three men, behead one at mining site in Plateau State - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Invest Now, There’s No Sympathy For Broke Celebrities In Old Age – Reno Omokri - KOKO TV Nigeria, 23 hours ago
7 Havertz, Pulisic shine as Chelsea cruise into fourth place - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 Ghanaian actress, Princess Shyngle, walks out of 3 months old marriage - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
9 OPC chides Dambazau over comparison with Boko Haram - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 Only Credible Nigerians Should Get Chieftaincy Titles, Makinde Advises Traditional Rulers - Independent, 7 hours ago
