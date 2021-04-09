Comedian Arole and fiancee Yemi hold traditional wedding ceremony

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Rep accuses resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
|
3
|
DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable,
9 hours ago
|
4
|
Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
Fuji Maestro Pasuma breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding ceremony - Legit,
11 hours ago
|
6
|
Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
7
|
Abductors of Andoni monarch releases video of King Aaron Miller reading out their demands (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
|
8
|
NNPC Announces Plans To Resume Active Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin - Global Village Extra,
14 hours ago
|
9
|
Five persons paraded in Ibadan for selling human heart at N10,000 in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
Doctors' strike: Reps mull arrest of medical council registrar over failure to appear before committee - The Cable,
22 hours ago