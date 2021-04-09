Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Video: WizKid - Essence ft.
News photo Yaba Left Online  - The much-awaited official video for Wizkid‘s smashing hit “Essense” featuring singer, Tems has finally dropped.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 Nigerian military bombing, secretly killing Igbos – Nnamdi Kanu alleges - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 12 hours ago
3 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 24 hours ago
4 Fuji Maestro Pasuma breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding ceremony - Legit, 14 hours ago
5 Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
6 Abductors of Andoni monarch releases video of King Aaron Miller reading out their demands (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
7 NNPC Announces Plans To Resume Active Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin - Global Village Extra, 17 hours ago
8 “22 In Lagos, 18 In Rivers” – Nigeria Confirms 83 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 163,581 - Kanyi Daily, 21 hours ago
9 Lagos talks tough as Naval officers allegedly attack LASTMA officials again - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
10 COVID-19: Nigeria records 83 new case, no deaths in 7 days - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
