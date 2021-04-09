Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I Won’t Pay Ransom Even If My Son Is Kidnapped By Bandits – @elrufai
News photo Sahara Reporters  - He said the state government will keep exploring those other means until the students are released.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I won’t pay ransom even if my son is kidnapped – El-Rufai Premium Times:
I won’t pay ransom even if my son is kidnapped – El-Rufai
I won The Herald:
I won't pay ransom even if my son's kidnapped - El-Rufai | Politics | herald.ng
I will not pay ransom even if my son is abducted - El-Rufai News Wire NGR:
I will not pay ransom even if my son is abducted - El-Rufai
Even if my son is kidnapped, I won’t pay any ransom – Gov El-Rufai Republican Nigeria:
Even if my son is kidnapped, I won’t pay any ransom – Gov El-Rufai
Salone:
El-Rufai Vows – I Will Never Pay Ransom To Bandits Even If They Kidnap My Son
I will never pay ransom to bandits even if they kidnap my family members – El-Rufai vows Within Nigeria:
I will never pay ransom to bandits even if they kidnap my family members – El-Rufai vows
I Will Never Pay Ransom To Bandits Even If They Kidnap My Son - El-Rufai Vows Tori News:
I Will Never Pay Ransom To Bandits Even If They Kidnap My Son - El-Rufai Vows


   More Picks
1 Rep accuses resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 24 hours ago
2 CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
3 DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album - The Cable, 9 hours ago
4 Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares - Legit, 21 hours ago
5 Fuji Maestro Pasuma breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding ceremony - Legit, 11 hours ago
6 Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
7 Abductors of Andoni monarch releases video of King Aaron Miller reading out their demands (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
8 NNPC Announces Plans To Resume Active Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin - Global Village Extra, 14 hours ago
9 Five persons paraded in Ibadan for selling human heart at N10,000 in Ibadan - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
10 Doctors' strike: Reps mull arrest of medical council registrar over failure to appear before committee - The Cable, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info