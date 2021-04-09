Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
I Won’t Pay Ransom Even If My Son Is Kidnapped By Bandits – @elrufai
Sahara Reporters
- He said the state government will keep exploring those other means until the students are released.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
I won’t pay ransom even if my son is kidnapped – El-Rufai
The Herald:
I won't pay ransom even if my son's kidnapped - El-Rufai | Politics | herald.ng
News Wire NGR:
I will not pay ransom even if my son is abducted - El-Rufai
Republican Nigeria:
Even if my son is kidnapped, I won’t pay any ransom – Gov El-Rufai
Salone:
El-Rufai Vows – I Will Never Pay Ransom To Bandits Even If They Kidnap My Son
Within Nigeria:
I will never pay ransom to bandits even if they kidnap my family members – El-Rufai vows
Tori News:
I Will Never Pay Ransom To Bandits Even If They Kidnap My Son - El-Rufai Vows
More Picks
1
Rep accuses resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries Newsdiaryonline -
News Diary Online,
24 hours ago
2
CBN Freezes 11 Bank Accounts Of Companies, Individual -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
3
DOWNLOAD: Peruzzi enlists Davido, Don Jazzy for 'Rum and Boogie' album -
The Cable,
9 hours ago
4
Why I chose Nigerian clinic instead of travelling abroad for treatment, Aisha Buhari finally declares -
Legit,
21 hours ago
5
Fuji Maestro Pasuma breaks down in tears at daughter's wedding ceremony -
Legit,
11 hours ago
6
Imo state government accuses former governor, Rochas Okorocha, of being behind the attacks in the state -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
7
Abductors of Andoni monarch releases video of King Aaron Miller reading out their demands (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
8
NNPC Announces Plans To Resume Active Oil Exploration In Sokoto Basin -
Global Village Extra,
14 hours ago
9
Five persons paraded in Ibadan for selling human heart at N10,000 in Ibadan -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
10
Doctors' strike: Reps mull arrest of medical council registrar over failure to appear before committee -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...