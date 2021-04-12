Post News
News at a Glance
Woman allegedly brutalized by men of Anti-Kidnapping unit in Rivers loses pregnancy
Linda Ikeji Blog
- One Mrs Joy Godstime Ihunwo says she lost her pregnancy after she was allegedly brutalized by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the Rivers State Police Command.
In
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Woman loses pregnancy to police brutality in Rivers
Naija Loaded:
Woman Reportedly Brutalised By Rivers Police Loses Pregnancy, Demands Justice (Read Full Details)
The Street Journal:
Woman loses pregnancy to police brutality in Rivers
Lailas News:
Woman loses pregnancy after she was brutalised by police in Rivers
The News:
Woman loses 8-week pregnancy after beating by Police in Rivers
PM News:
Lady Joy Ihunwo loses pregnancy after she was brutalised by police in Rivers
Within Nigeria:
Woman loses pregnancy after being allegedly brutalised by Rivers police » NEWS
See Naija:
Lady Joy Ihunwo loses pregnancy after she was brutalised by police in Rivers
Gist 36:
Oh No! Woman Loses Pregnancy After Being Brutalized By Rivers Police, Demands Justice (Photo)
Tori News:
Oh No! Woman Loses Pregnancy After Being Brutalized By Rivers Police, Demands Justice (Photo)
