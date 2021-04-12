Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Woman allegedly brutalized by men of Anti-Kidnapping unit in Rivers loses pregnancy
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - One Mrs Joy Godstime Ihunwo says she lost her pregnancy after she was allegedly brutalized by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the Rivers State Police Command. 

 

